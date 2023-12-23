"Put me on a pedestal" - When 'single' Arianny Celeste laid down an exhaustive list of ground rules for dating her

Arianny Celeste was in a lasting relationship with actor/photographer Taylor King, and they welcomed a baby boy in October 2020. However, it's uncertain if they are still together. The 38-year-old American often posts photos of her spending time with her son.

Fourteen years ago, during an interview with RawVegasDotTv, Celeste, who was single at the time, detailed an extensive set of conditions for anyone interested in dating her:

"My love life is good, I don't really have one though. I'm waiting for Mr. right. He has to be very supportive, not jealous, ambitious, has his own things going on, and knows how to treat a woman... Respect, honor, loyalty, trust, and put me on a pedestal. It's a long list but I'm not going to shorten it."

Check Arianny Celeste's comments below (from 3:20):

The former UFC octagon girl gained prominence as a glamour figure in the promotion since her debut in 2006. She became an iconic presence, earning multiple 'Ring Girl of the Year' awards and participating in numerous high-profile pay-per-view events throughout UFC history. However, Celeste recently announced her retirement alongside fellow octagon girl Brittney Palmer after UFC 296.

Even after stepping away from her octagon duties, Celeste's impact remains substantial. As a thriving model, she boasts a following of over 3.1 million on Instagram. Additionally, she offers exclusive content through the subscription platform OnlyF*ns.

When Arianny Celeste was arrested for suspected domestic violence

Arianny Celeste's 2012 arrest on suspicion of domestic violence in Nevada came to light when her mugshot surfaced in a TMZ report. The incident occurred following an alcohol-fueled altercation with her then-boyfriend, Praveen Chandra, resulting in a disturbance at Wynn Las Vegas.

UFC president at the time, Dana White (now the organization's CEO), swiftly came to Celeste's defense. White emphasized the former octagon girl's enduring association with the organization:

"Arianny is our baby. She has been with us for over five years. She is a good girl and an amazing ambassador for UFC. I don’t know all the details of what happened, but we have her back and support her 100 percent." [h/t Bleacher Report]

Details surfaced from the incident revealed a contentious argument that reportedly began in a limo en route to Wynn Las Vegas. Celeste accused Chandra of texting other women, which led to a confrontation.

Chandra alleged that he was kicked in the nose by Celeste while she accused him of choking her and squeezing her arm in their hotel room. Both were taken into custody, and Chandra also faced charges of domestic violence.