"She’s an unstoppable young lady" - Jon Jones rains praises on Brittney Palmer after latter's retirement announcement

The American ring girl, Brittney Palmer's retirement, is one of the most notable UFC-related events as 2023 comes to a close. As one of the most tenured ring girls in the promotion, she is synonymous with the octagon. For this reason, her legacy in the wake of her departure has drawn praise from reigning UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones.

On an Instagram post, shared by the MMA Junkie page, quoting her decision to retire from the ring girl duties, 'Bones' posted a lengthy message in the comment section, praising the Diva for her role as an ambassador of the MMA organization.

"Britney has not only been an amazing ambassador for the UFC, but for women in the industry in general. Britney has always represented herself and the company with pure class. She's become her own brand. This is a real loss for UFC and its fans. She's an unstoppable young lady, sky is truly the limit."

Jon Jones heaps praise on soon-to-be ex-octagon girl Brittney Palmer

It is a touching sendoff from one of the sport's greatest-ever fighters. Where the soon-to-be-retired ring girl, who will walk away from the sport after UFC 296 this weekend, goes from here is anyone's guess. The 36-year-old is among the most popular ring girls in UFC history and routinely draws significant attention on Instagram.

A greater focus on her social media modeling career could be what follows next. Additionally, she co-hosts the UNLEASHED podcast on the official Monster Energy YouTube channel, where she recently saved an interview from potential disaster after her co-host mistook Marlon 'Chito' Vera for Patrício 'Pitbull' Freire.

Brittney Palmer has appeared on the cover of Playboy

Brittney Palmer is considered one of the most famous octagon girls, perhaps second only to her friend and coworker, Arianny Celeste. Her modeling career has earned her significant success, while her tenure as an octagon girl gave her tremendous visibility. So in 2012, the Diva was appeared on the cover of Playboy.

While she hasn't reprised her role as a Playboy cover star since, the 36-year-old has expanded her professional horizons beyond modeling, as her UFC tenure has made her one of the most recognizable faces in the combat sports social media space.