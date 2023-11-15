"Suga paid that host" - Monster Energy podcaster confuses Marlon Vera for Bellator fighter Patrício 'Pitbull' Freire, triggers hilarious fan reactions

Marlon Vera is scheduled to take on Sean O'Malley at UFC 299 for the UFC bantamweight title. The pair are expected to headline the event, with their bout being a rematch of an earlier encounter at UFC 252, which Vera won via first-round TKO. O'Malley, however, has branded the loss a fluke, nothing more.

Despite O'Malley's previous dismissal of Vera as a journeyman, 'Chito' has become one of the most notable names in his division. He had previously authored a four-fight win streak and recently defeated Pedro Munhoz to earn a title shot. Somehow, he was still confused for another fighter from a lesser promotion.

During an appearance on UNLEASHED, a Monster Energy podcast sponsored by the brand itself, the host did not recognize Marlon Vera as the man who handed brutal knockout losses to all-time great former champions like Frankie Edgar and Dominick Cruz. Instead, he was confused for Patrício 'Pitbull' Freire.

'Pitbull' is a Bellator fighter, so when the host mistakenly brought up the Brazilian's fight with A.J. McKee, Marlon Vera was baffled. Fortunately, UNLEASHED co-host and popular ring girl Brittney Palmer redirected the interview. Fans, however, reacted humorously to an X/Twitter clip of the incident.

Marlon Vera's first fight with Sean O'Malley

Marlon Vera's title fight with Sean O'Malley marks the first time that the Ecuadorian phenom will have fought for the UFC bantamweight title. Up until 'Sugar's' win over Aljamain Sterling to enthrone himself as the 135-pound champion, 'Chito' wasn't up for consideration as a title challenger.

The main reason he's being given a title shot is due to his past win over O'Malley. The two clashed at UFC 252, where Vera battered his foe with low kicks, damaging O'Malley's peroneal nerve and giving him foot-drop, a rare phenomenon. Unable to stand without his ankle rolling, O'Malley collapsed and was TKO'd on the mat.

The bantamweight duo will run it back in March next year.