"You wanna get your head stomped?" - Sean O'Malley and Marlon Vera trade barbs on Twitter

Sean O'Malley recently took a jab at Marlon Vera after the Brazilian volunteered to fight at the main event of UFC Vegas 48.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, Vera expressed his desire to headline the February 19 card:

O'Malley responded to the tweet:

The feud escalated when Vera threatened O'Malley, claiming that he would defeat 'Sugar' in the same manner he had back in UFC 252:

"Oh trashy join the conversation you wanna get your head stomped on the ground again."

'Chito' has been looking to make a comeback in the octagon for quite some time now. Vera hasn't fought since his victory over former UFC lightweight champion Frankie Edgar at UFC 268.

The Brazilian has stated that he wants to fight at least three times this year. He readily volunteered after the promotion announced that the UFC Vegas 48 main event was off. The fight between Rafael Fiziev and Rafael dos Anjos was scrapped due to the Kyrgyzstani's visa issues.

Sean O'Malley reveals his pick for the winner of Israel Adesanya vs. Robert Whittaker match at UFC 271

'Sugar' envisions Isreal Adesanya defeating Robert Whittaker once more in their upcoming middleweight title bout at UFC 271.

In a recent video uploaded to his YouTube channel, Sean O'Malley expressed his belief in the current middleweight champion, saying Adesanya "gets the job done" once again.

Sharing his thoughts on the UFC 271 main event, the bantamweight star said:

"I think Izzy [Adesanya] gets the job done again dude. I really do. I mean, with that being said, Robert [Whittaker] could land something [and] change the whole fight [but] I don’t think he’s gonna be able to take Izzy down and I think he’s gonna keep him in a distance and finish him. I don’t know but I think he gets the job done.”

Watch O'Malley give his prediction for UFC 271 below:

Israel Adesanya captured the middleweight belt back in 2019 at UFC 243. 'The Last Stylebender' defeated then-champion Whittaker via a second-round knockout.

The duo meet again in a highly anticipated rematch at UFC 271 where Whittaker will be looking to avenge his loss and take his title back from the reigning champion.

