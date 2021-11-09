5 of the greatest front kick knockouts in UFC history

MMA is an ever-evolving sport, meaning that techniques that were once useless a few years ago can suddenly be used to great effect inside the UFC octagon.

Just over a decade ago, the idea that the front kick could be used to knock an opponent out in the UFC was laughable, but it’s now responsible for some all-time classic knockouts.

Once considered at best a transitional or set-up strike and, at worst, fodder from a Jean-Claude Van Damme movie, even the best fighters in the UFC need to be wary when their opponent throws a front kick.

It’s now become common to see fighters dig at their opponent’s body with front kicks before snapping one up towards the jaw, often with great effect.

With this in mind, here are five of the best front kick knockouts in UFC history.

#5. Marlon Vera vs. Frankie Edgar – UFC 268

Marlon Vera appeared to turn Frankie Edgar's face into rubber with a brutal front kick at UFC 268

The most recent entry on this list came from last weekend’s blockbuster UFC 268 card, which saw Marlon Vera end the night of former UFC lightweight champion Frankie Edgar in devastating fashion.

Edgar took the first round of this bantamweight clash, using his takedowns to ground the explosive Vera and controlling him from the top position.

However, ‘The Answer’ began to slow down somewhat in the second round, allowing Vera a way back into the fight. From there, the native of Ecuador began to take over proceedings, landing a number of strikes to keep his foe at a distance.

Most notably, ‘Chito’ began to attack Edgar’s body with a series of front kicks, using them to keep him at distance and also break the former champion down.

The third round saw Vera continue to use this strike to great effect, but few UFC fans were prepared for what would happen next. After escaping a takedown from Edgar, ‘Chito’ surprised him by throwing the front kick again, only this time he aimed it at the jaw.

The kick connected perfectly, folding Edgar up and forcing referee Todd Anderson to quickly step in. ‘The Answer’ did attempt to protest the stoppage, but it was clear by the way that he was wobbling around the octagon that he was done.

At the time, this looked like one of the best knockouts of 2021, but it was only a few hours later – when a photo showing the kick seemingly turning Edgar’s face into a rubber mask emerged and instantly went viral – that its true impact was felt.

It was the kind of knockout that could well turn Vera into a genuine UFC star.

