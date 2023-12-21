"Star power" - Jon Anik, Brittney Palmer, and others react as ex-ring girl Arianny Celeste teases new UFC gig

Former UFC octagon girl Arianny Celeste appears to have embarked on a new venture within the promotion.

Celeste became a prominent figure in the promotion since her debut in 2006. Over the years, she transformed into an iconic presence, earning multiple 'Ring Girl of the Year' awards and participating in numerous high-profile pay-per-view events throughout UFC history. However, she also announced her retirement alongside fellow octagon girl Brittney Palmer after UFC 296.

Despite her retirement from octagon duties, Celeste's influence extends widely. She is a successful model with over 3.1 million followers on Instagram. Additionally, she offers exclusive content through the subscription platform OnlyF*ns.

Celeste recently hinted at a new role as a broadcaster/correspondent for the UFC on her Instagram. She posted a series of photos conducting interviews with notable guests at UFC 296, which took place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas last week.

She wrote:

"Something new coming soon. 😆🎥✨ What a great way to end to the year! @ufc"

The 38-year-old American received praise from the combat sports community for her latest endeavor.

UFC commentator Jon Anik commented:

"Star power."

Former octagon girl Palmer wrote:

"So good! 🙌"

MMA content creator Nina-Marie Daniele commented:

"QUEEN!!!! ❤️❤️❤️😍"

"This looks like it's gonna be a great idea 🔥"

"From a marketing aspect, this is a way badass idea from you and @danawhite!"

Credits: Arianny Celeste on Instagram

When Arianny Celeste faced arrest for suspected domestic violence

Arianny Celeste's mug shot surfaced in a TMZ report in 2012, revealing her arrest on suspicion of domestic violence in Nevada. The incident unfolded after a reported alcohol-fueled altercation with her then-boyfriend, Praveen Chandra, culminating in a disrupted room at Wynn Las Vegas.

UFC president at the time, Dana White (now the organization's CEO), promptly defended Celeste. White underscored the former octagon girl's longstanding affiliation with the organization:

"Arianny is our baby. She has been with us for over five years. She is a good girl and an amazing ambassador for UFC. I don’t know all the details of what happened, but we have her back and support her 100 percent." [h/t Bleacher Report]