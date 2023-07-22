“One of the breast implants is hardened” - UFC's Arianny Celeste opens up about getting ‘new b**bies’ in candid reveal video

UFC octagon girl Arianny Celeste has engraved her name in the promotion's glamour. Since her debut in 2006, she has evolved as an iconic figure, capturing numerous 'Ring Girl of the Year' accolades and gracing some of the most monumental events in UFC history.

Celeste's influence extends far beyond the octagon. When it comes to modeling, she boasts a massive following of over 3.1 million on Instagram. She also offers exclusive content through her OnlyF*ns account.

Recently, Arianny Celeste tempted her fans on Instagram by sharing a story from Smith Plastic Surgery on Friday, July 21, 2023. Holding a breast implant in her hand, she asked her followers:

"Should I remove, go bigger, or go smaller?"

Check out Celeste's post below:

Credits: Arianny Celeste on Instagram Stories

The post garnered significant attention and reactions from her fans, with some expressing admiration for her already perfect appearance. In response, she explained her intentions:

"Thank you for the kind words. I am here because I have an encapsulation but I don't think many guys know what that is. It's like one of the breast implants is hardened outside and it got worse after I have regained, I was breastfeeding. So, I am ready to have some new b**bies."

She added:

"I don't think I'll be going bigger because I think I'll keep it normal and classy, I want them to look good in little dresses and still wear a size small."

Arianny Celeste was horrified by Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor's wild brawl at UFC 229

Arianny Celeste shared her perspective on the notorious post-fight brawl that erupted between Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229.

As Nurmagomedov leaped over the cage to confront McGregor's team, mayhem unfolded in a moment that would forever be etched in UFC history.

Speaking on the UNLEASHED podcast earlier this year, Celeste vividly recounted the intensity of the moments following the altercation. She and her fellow UFC ring girls unexpectedly found themselves amidst the escalating chaos, a situation they could never have anticipated:

"It was crazy, I just looked at the girls and I was like go, we need to go now. Brooklyn stayed packed she’s like what’s going on um but yeah, we just started running for the dressing room. There’s also like security right behind us that was like pushing us to go, so we were fine.”

Check out Celeste's comments below (from 41:58):