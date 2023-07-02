UFC’s Arianny Celeste sets hearts racing in sensational black-lace lingerie: “This caused Twitter to crash”

Arianny Celeste has become a name synonymous with glamour in the UFC. Since her debut in 2006, Celeste has become an iconic figure, earning multiple 'Ring Girl of the Year' awards and has featured in some of the biggest events in the promotion's history.

Beyond her role in the octagon, Celeste has also made waves in the modeling world, the UFC ring girl has solidified her status as a true multi-talented star. Boasting an impressive following of over 3.1 million on Instagram, she has leveraged her popularity by offering exclusive content through her OnlyF*ns account.

Recently, Arianny Celeste treated her devoted fanbase to a jaw-dropping delight—a photo of herself in black-lace lingerie.

Check out the Instagram post below:

This alluring snapshot set hearts racing and ignited an outpouring of reactions from her fans. Many fans wrote about how beautiful the UFC ring girl looked while others had some hilarious reactions to the social media post.

One fan wrote:

"Wow such beauty at its best and finest in black lingerie."

Another fan wrote:

"if she's not perfect...they should redefine the word perfection!"

While another claimed that Arianny Celeste's photo was to blame for the current Twitter crash:

"This caused Twitter to crash."

Another fan posted:

"that would be Heaven to see that view every day."

Yet one admirer remarked:

"Wow More Beautiful every day."

Check out some more reactions below:

Credits: @ariannyceleste on Instagram

Dana White and Arianny Celeste squabble over a 'coffee-tea' reel

UFC president Dana White and Arianny Celeste recently had a humorous interaction about a coffee-tea reel.

The UFC ring girl posted an Instagram reel video mocking the age-old argument between tea and coffee preferences. What made the clip so fascinating was her usage of the highly contentious soundbite from promotion's head honcho, which said:

"I don't give a f*ck."

Check out the video below:

Adding to the hilarity, Celeste shared the same video on her Instagram Stories with the caption:

"What would @danawhite say?"

Dana White himself joined in on the fun by adding his own twist to the mix by responding with:

"I don't give a f*ck either @ariannyceleste."

Check out White's Instagram post below:

Credits: @danawhite on Instagram

Catch up with regular updates and news on UFC Fight Night: Strickland vs. Magomedov live coverage.

Poll : 0 votes