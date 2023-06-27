"Finest of Wines" - Fans hype up ring girl Arianny Celeste declaring herself the "hottest m*lf of UFC"

Arianny Celeste's image has become synonymous with glamour in the UFC, thanks to her contribution as an octagon girl over the years. Ever since she made her UFC debut as an octagon girl in 2006, the multiple-time 'Ring Girl of the Year' recipient has charmed fans worldwide through her charismatic presence.

On September 25, 2020, Arianny Celeste welcomed her first child Raiden Beckham King and took to Instagram to share the happy news. Celeste expressed her joy and love for her newborn son accompanied by images of the baby with a knit hat and pants. She also shared an adorable image of her holding her baby and sharing a kiss with her partner, Taylor King.

After giving birth, returning to peak physical shape can present significant obstacles. The physical demands of the position, coupled with the recovery process of giving birth may be a time-consuming and challenging process. However, Arianny Celeste took it all in stride, her goal of being the "hottest MI*F" in the UFC has been her driving motivation.

Celeste took to Instagram to share a reel with the caption:

"When you want to skip work but you're committed to being the hottest MI*F of the UFC."

"Finest of Wines."

"Thankyou for your commitment."

"Definitely the most beautiful UFC girl with @brittneypalmer."

When UFC president Dana White offered full support to Arianny Celeste during her pregnancy days

Arianny Celeste returned to her role as octagon girl at UFC 256, just three months after giving birth to her son, much to the delight of fight fans. Celeste revealed that even during her pregnancy, she was determined to return to action.

Celeste revealed in an interview with TMZ Sports that UFC president Dana White was the first person she informed about the pregnancy. White reassured her that she would have the complete support of the organization. Celeste stated:

"Dana [White] was the first person I told, as far as work goes. They’re like my family. So I told him, and he basically said, ‘We have your back always and forever, and whatever you want, when you’re ready to come back, you can come back if you want.’ So I’m definitely wanting to come back. I found that I miss it already, and it’s only been a few months. So I’m definitely gonna want to come back for some shows.”

Catch Celeste's comments below (1:15):

