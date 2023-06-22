"Sucks seeing what you will never have" - Fans trip over 'UFC Mama' Arianny Celeste's gorgeous bikini photos

Arianny Celeste is one of the most recognizable ring girls in the UFC. She is a tenured face in the promotion and has drawn significant attention from both fighters and fans alike. She was once famously embroiled in a public feud with UFC Hall of Famer Ronda Rousey.

Most of the attention she draws, however, is positive and comes mainly from fans. Arianny Celeste recently took to Instagram, where she posted a set of bikini photos that turned heads. Countless fans flocked to the comment section of her post to praise her for her physical appearance.

The UFC ring girl, who has dubbed herself a 'UFC Mama' on her Instagram bio, was the recipient of a large number of positive comments. The comments in question are as follows:

Comments #1

Comments #2

However, not everyone is a fan of ring girls. Retired undefeated lightweight legend Khabib Nurmagomedov once referred to ring girls as some of the most unnecessary people in the world of martial arts. His comments drew a mixed response from the MMA community.

While some offered their support for ring girls, others parroted 'The Eagle's' thoughts on the matter, with some calling ring girls a relic of the past. It's worth noting that the Dagestani icon's comments came as he helmed his own MMA promotion, Eagle FC.

Which UFC fighters have had problems with Arianny Celeste?

Arianny Celeste's issues with Ronda Rousey are well-documented. At the height of her run as the UFC women's bantamweight champion, 'Rowdy' was a global superstar, with many paying her special attention. This led to her being on the cover of magazines and the subject of various photoshoots.

The point of contention between her and the UFC ring girl came when Rousey was ranked 29th on Maxim Top 100. The-then undefeated icon took the opportunity to jab at Celeste by claiming that it would be ironic if she, a fighter, could rank higher than the UFC ring girl given their different professions.

While some fighters haven't specifically mentioned Celeste by name, other mixed martial artists have claimed that ring girls are paid more than fighters.

Poll : 0 votes