Russian news outlets report Khabib Nurmagomedov's father is critically ill; presently comatose in Moscow hospital

Abdulmanap and Khabib

UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov has been sailing through stormy waters recently. On the professional front, the fighter had to pull out of the most anticipated clash of the year at UFC 249 against Tony Ferguson due to an ongoing travel ban in his native country, Russia; and on the personal front, there's some very grave news regarding the undefeated Russian's father and trainer Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov.

According to a report from Russian news outlet Sport Express, which was later corroborated by another Russian outlet RT, Abdulmanap has taken seriously ill and is currently comatose in a Moscow hospital.

Mistreatment in Dagestan led to serious health complications for Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov

As per the reports, Nurmagomedov's father was first hospitalized in his hometown Dagestan with “suspected pneumonia”, but later, due to concerns of potential heart problems, he was admitted to a military hospital in the Russian capital of Moscow via a "special flight".

Umar Nurmagomedov, who happens to be a relative of Khabib's and a professional mixed martial artist himself, has apparently confirmed the news that Abdulmanap has been hospitalized in Moscow. However, RT later cited an unnamed source in Dagestan who stated that Nurmagomedov's father is in a critical condition because he wasn't treated properly in Dagestan.

“Abdulmanap is in a bad condition, he’s in Moscow and in a coma. They didn’t treat him properly in Dagestan, and some complications arose. They flew him to Moscow, where he is now in a military hospital. He’s on his own there, they won’t allow family (to visit)”.

There has been no official confirmation of the report about Abdulmanap's condition by anyone from the Nurmagomedov family yet. Our thoughts and best wishes lie with the Khabib and his family during this difficult time.