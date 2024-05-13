Ryan Garcia addresses fan concerns after sharing photos of ex-wife Andrea Celina on Mother's Day

Ryan Garcia recently took to social media to celebrate Mother's Day, posting heartfelt tributes to his mother, Lisa Garcia, and his ex-wife, Andrea Celina.

In a carousel of images on Instagram, Garcia shared snapshots of Celina with their children, capturing various moments from their childhood. Alongside images of his mother, Lisa Garcia, embracing him with affection, Garcia expressed his deep love and appreciation for both women in his life.

Posting the images, he wrote:

“I love you both so much…Happy Mother’s Day…My heart is with you so deep oceans get jealous.”

While the post was intended to express love and appreciation on Mother's Day, it reignited discussions about Garcia's relationship with Celina following their divorce earlier this year.

Fans flooded the comments section with mixed reactions, expressing surprise and confusion over Garcia's public display of affection towards his ex-wife.

“Deeper than the oceans but divorced?”

“Made her a divorcee with two kids. Smh”

“Is this the woman he divorced hours after she had his baby?”

Check out some of the fan reactions below:

Fans react to Garcia's post

Garcia addressed the concerns in a comment on the post, clarifying that despite their divorce, Celina remains the mother of his children, and he still holds respect and love for her.

He wrote:

“To clear things up I’m divorced but that’s still the mother of my kids Henry and Bela…I still respect and love her…I’m sure that clears everything up.”

Check out Ryan Garcia’s comment below:

Ryan Garcia responds to fans' reactions

What is the controversy concerning Ryan Garcia and his ex-wife Andrea Celina?

Ryan Garcia and Andrea Celina's separation earlier this year sent shockwaves through social media, leaving fans puzzled over the abrupt turn of events. The couple, who welcomed their second child, Henry Garcia, in January, stunned followers with the announcement of their divorce shortly thereafter.

Garcia took to Instagram to share the news, expressing a heavy heart as he revealed the decision to part ways with Celina.

“As I step into a new chapter in my life, it’s with a heavy heart to share that Drea and I have decided to divorce.”

Despite the unexpected development, Garcia emphasized their commitment to co-parenting and ensuring the well-being of their children:

“As we move forward, my focus remains on the health and wellbeing of our two beautiful kids … I trust that together, we will continue to provide them with the love, support, and stability they deserve.”

Expand Tweet

However, Celina's subsequent social media post featuring the poster of Eminem and Rihanna's song "Love the Way You Lie" hinted at underlying tensions in their relationship. The couple's separation marked the end of a whirlwind romance that began in 2019, culminating in marriage in 2021 and the birth of their two children, Bela and Henry.