Ryan Garcia addresses performance against Rolando Romero after upset loss: "It felt like a sparring match"

Despite losing to Rolando Romero, Ryan Garcia didn't skip out on the post-fight presser to share his thoughts on the fight. Garcia claimed that the fight venue, which was at Times Square, disarmed him more than he could have anticipated.

'King Ry' claimed it all felt like a sparring match due to the lack of a traditional, professional boxing atmosphere. However, there was more that he complained about, offering up a litany of excuses for why he performed poorly. Garcia said:

"Just even in the start of the fight, I didn't feel like my feet were under me, like I didn't have anything. Very off after the year layoff. I'm extremely disappointed in the way I fought. It felt like a sparring match and it just didn't feel authentic to me, but no excuses."

Check out Ryan Garcia's comments below:

The loss to Romero was a bizarre display from Garcia. Given his one-dimensional style, which focuses on speed and his left hook, he was left clueless when Romero kept his right hand up to block any of Garcia's power punches. Thereafter, he committed to jabs and little else, losing in a listless effort.

It cost 'King Ry' the vacant WBA (Regular) welterweight title, which would have been his first legitimate non-interim world championship belt. Perhaps more damagingly, he is no longer linked to a blockbuster rematch with Devin Haney, with whom he had a controversial boxing match last year.

Ryan Garcia is on the worst run of his career

At one point, Ryan Garcia was an undefeated boxer with star potential. Unfortunately, that all came to a sudden halt when he was stopped by Gervonta 'Tank' Davis. While he managed to rebound by knocking out Oscar Duarte, his subsequent fight was the most damaging to his career.

It was the no-contest against Devin Haney, after which he lost to Rolando Romero via unanimous decision most recently. In short, 'KingRy' is now 1-2 (1) in his last four fights, with many questioning his mettle as a boxer.

