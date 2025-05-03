Teofimo Lopez issues honest reaction to Ryan Garcia's loss to Rolando Romero: "He was just throwing jabs"

Teofimo Lopez wasn't impressed, whatsoever with Ryan Garcia's effort against Rolando Romero. It's only natural, given that 'KingRy' was handed a shocking loss by 'Rolly.' However, it isn't necessarily the fact that Garcia lost that Lopez was critical of, but the manner in which Garcia fought.
It was an uncharacteristic display from Garcia, who fought behind a jab for much of the welterweight contest. It was a far cry from the version of Garcia that competed against Devin Haney in his prior fight, in which he looked incredible against a significant betting favorite.
"Oh yeah, he looked like sh*t. Ryan Garcia looked like doo-doo. Yeah, he wasn't throwing nearly any punches. He was just throwing jabs and moving around. 'Rolly,' congratulations. Huge upset, well-deserved, well-earned, and at 147 [pounds]. He's been talking about it to all of us, how he's gonna be doing well and much better now that he's fighting at welterweight."
Check out Teofimo Lopez's thoughts on Ryan Garcia vs. Rolando Romero:
Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more
It was a forgettable performance from Garcia, who many expected to beat Romero. However, 'Rolly' kept his right hand tucked close to his chin all night, blocking Garcia's left hook, which turned out to be his only weapon. Without it, he was out of ideas and even over-swung himself into a knockdown from Romero.
While Garcia avoided getting stopped, losing via unanimous decision, it was as terrible an outcome as he could have had after the controversial 2024 he had. Many will argue that the ostarine in his system against Haney was the main reason for his success in the fight, as he fought poorly against Romero.
Moreover, it ruined his chances of rematching Haney, who was victorious over Jose Ramirez on the same card. It also cost him the WBA (Regular) welterweight title that was up for grabs against Romero.
Teofimo Lopez had a successful night by comparison
On the very same card, Teofimo Lopez defended his WBO and The Ring super lightweight titles. He faced the formerly undefeated Arnold Barboza Jr., to whom he handed his first-ever professional boxing loss. However, he was unable to stop Barboza.
Instead, Lopez fought to a unanimous decision win. While a stoppage eluded him, it will hardly bother him as he ended the night paid and with yet another win.