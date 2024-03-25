Ryan Garcia asks Billie Eilish out on date hours after announcing celibacy in latest tweet-and-delete

Ryan Garcia has been very active on social media over the past several weeks. In his most recent tweet, which he later deleted, he proposed to Billie Eilish, asking her out.

Before that, Garcia shared a post on X announcing her celibacy. He wrote:

''I’m celibate leave me alone''

Just after announcing his celibacy, he asked out Eilish, writing:

''Billie Eilish I love you let's go on that date respectfully, you and I forever''

Garcia went on to say that they were already dating on Instagram Stories.

Apart from this, the professional boxer's most notable recent events have included being accused of rape, claiming to have visited Bohemian Grove, and divorcing his wife on the day their child was born.

Mike Majlak, Logan Paul, and KSI spoke about Garcia's most recent remarks on an Impaulsive episode. There, the three contended that the boxer was probably experiencing some kind of mental collapse. Majlak went on to say that Garcia would just provide any supporting documentation if he had any.

The boxer responded with a vicious video as a result. Garcia attacked all three of them on Instagram Live, calling the celebrities "satanic." He said:

"They're trying to spin that narrative to prove that they work for Satan whether they know it or not. So f*** all three of them, f*** you Logan, f*** you Mike, and I don't give a f*** about what your real name is KSI. KSI-Lies, f*** you. You guys are f***** sick bas***ds, there's little kids f****** hurting."

Ryan Garcia plans to sue the New York Commission for mental evaluations

Ryan Garcia vs. Devin Haney might be in jeopardy. In the middle of the boxer's alarming online activity, many have wondered where his family has been. His brother and former spouse have issued declarations pleading for prayers.

'KingRy' himself claimed that to compete next month, the New York Athletic Commission has asked for a mental assessment.

Garcia's unsettling internet activity prompted the request. It appears that the boxer has no intention of fulfilling their request. During an Instagram live, he said:

''That's curious, now you're trying to mess with my constitutional rights. Now, I'm going to sue you, I'm going to sue you for defamation of character actually.''

Check out Ryan Garcia's comments below (1:31):