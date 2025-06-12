Ryan Garcia breaks silence after Donald Trump's LA ICE raids lead to unrest: "We can have borders without losing our humanity"

Ryan Garcia is dissatisfied with the way Donald Trump is tackling illegal immigration in the United States. Despite being a Trump supporter, Garcia voiced his displeasure with the recent LA Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) raids that have led to protests.
Prior to the presidential elections last year, Trump was clear about eliminating illegal immigration from the country. Following his victory, the 78-year-old took some drastic steps to address the situation, as evidenced by the migrant arrests during ICE raids since earlier this month. This has led to widespread protests across Los Angeles, California, forcing Trump to deploy the National Guard and Marines.
Trump's actions prompted a reaction from Garcia, who took to X and expressed his discontent:
''I may have voted for Trump, but I can’t stay silent about what’s happening with ICE in LA. These aren’t just “illegals” or statistics they’re people. Hardworking immigrants, especially Mexicans, who pay taxes, raise families, build our communities, and are part of the people we love. Ripping them away from their homes is not just policy it’s pain. We can have borders without losing our humanity.''
Notably, White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller took to X earlier this month and labeled these immigrants as ''illegal aliens'':
“America was invaded by illegal aliens. Americans voted to end the invasion. Democrat rioters are now waging violent insurrection to overturn the election result and continue the invasion.”
When Ryan Garcia displayed his hand speed to Donald Trump
Last year, Ryan Garcia met Donald Trump and his son Barron at Mar-a-Lago where he displayed his impressive hand speed and endorsed Trump prior to the presidential elections held in November. In an X post, Garcia wrote:
''Trump is cool''
During that period, Garcia was serving a one-year suspension from professional boxing after he tested positive for performance enhancing drug ostarine. As a result, his majority decision victory over Devin Haney was overturned to a no-contest.
Garcia made his boxing return last month and suffered a unanimous decision defeat against Rolando Romero. He recently went through surgery after allegedly injuring his right hand during fight camp prior to his loss against Romero.