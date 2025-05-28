Ryan Garcia breaks silence on hand surgery weeks after Rolando Romero loss: "I never used that as an excuse for my fight"

Ryan Garcia recently issued a statement regarding his hand surgery following his devastating loss against Rolando Romero. Garcia was grateful for all the support he received throught his career.

After his one-year suspension was lifted this April, Garcia made his return in a WBA welterweight title matchup against Romero in the main event of Ring Magazine's FATAL FURY: City of the Wolves boxing event in Times Square, New York earlier this month.

Garcia disappointed his fans and suffered a unanimous decision loss after being unable to deliver a strong performance against Romero. He recently took to X and revealed having a surgery, after he reportedly injured his right hand during fight camp, writing:

''I went and got the surgery for my hand and what I needed to get done, I never used that as an excuse for my fight. The media is going to report the surgery. I’m just blessed it was done and successful. Thank you to all for the love and support from the community and people who have been supporting me in my career love yall''

Garcia's manager and attorney Guadalupe Valencia spoke to USA Today and shared a timeline for 'KingRy's return to the squared circle, promising a strong comeback.

''Yes, his injury was a problem during the Romero fight. But, that is in the past, and we don’t want to make excuses...He is feeling good and positive and will be back in the fall. When Ryan is well, he will be back and will have an elite level performance. This past fight vs. Romero is a minor setback. Ryan at 100% is unbeatable.’’ [H/t: USA Today]

Oscar De La Hoya dismisses Ryan Garcia's rematch with Devin Haney

Ryan Garcia's majority decision win over Devin Haney was overturned to no-contest last year after he was tested positive for performance enhancing drugs, resulting in a one year suspension. Garcia returned earlier this month and suffered a unanimous decision defeat against Rolando Romero.

Instead of fighting Haney again, Garcia's promoter Oscar De La Hoya expressed interest in the Romero rematch in a recent interview with FightHype.com, saying:

''That’s not the direction we want to go. Zero. I’m gonna sit down with Ryan. He’s in great spirits. We’re looking forward to the future. We’re gonna nail down exactly what the plans are going to be and put it in play...That’s exactly what I would do. That would be the right move for him. Go get revenge''

Check out Oscar De La Hoya's comments below (1:06):

