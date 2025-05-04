Ryan Garcia breaks silence after Rolando Romero loss with heartfelt statement: "I'm devastated"

Ryan Garcia has had some time to reflect on his loss to Rolando Romero, which came as a shock to both him and the boxing community at large. In a recent tweet, Garcia shared more in-depth thoughts on the matchup, which featured one of the poorest performances from him to date.

Ad

According to Garcia, there were countless unseen battles he fought, figuratively of course, to secure the bout. In particular, his 2024 campaign in boxing was largely defined by controversy. This was to be a redemption arc for Garcia, but it went up in flames before it could ever truly begin.

"First want to Thank God for everything in every situation, I couldn't do it tonight, I'm devastated and really sad that I fought the way i did. I just didn't have it tonight felt off. I fought a lot to get here, as you know what I went thru [sic] last year was something a lot of people don't come back from. So I can see a victory for me in that. Congratulations to Rollies, Hell of a dude and great hearted person wish you nothing but the best. I love you all and thank you for everything."

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

It was a standard statement from Garcia, who has only ever lost twice but always pins his shortcomings on not feeling like himself on fight night. The loss to Romero, though, was due more to Garcia's own limitations as a boxer. From a skill standpoint, he has little more than a left hook.

However, because of his speed and power, he has been able to walk through lesser opponents. Romero's response to it was simply to keep his right hand up, blocking Garcia's left hook. Without being able to land his left hook, Garcia was out of ideas.

Ad

He tried to be more aggressive but was knocked down for his troubles. Thereafter, he shelled up and threw little else besides jabs.

Ryan Garcia lost yet another world title opportunity

Despite his popularity, Ryan Garcia has never been a true, non-interim world champion. He once held the WBC interim lightweight title, but his two attempts at capturing a major world championship ended in disaster. His first chance came against Devin Haney for the WBC super lightweight belt.

Ad

Check out Rolando Romero dropping Ryan Garcia:

Expand Tweet

Unfortunately for Garcia, he missed weight and rendered himself ineligible to claim the title. He initially won the bout via majority decision before a positive ostarine test led to the result being overturned. Then, against Rolando Romero, he simply lost in the ring via unanimous decision for the WBA (Regular) welterweight title.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ricardo Viagem Ricardo has been an MMA writer at Sportskeeda for the past 2 years, having previously worked for The Sportster. In his time at Sportskeeda, the kickboxing and Brazilian jiu-jitsu practitioner has penned over 2000 articles, including five exclusive pieces, and raked in more than 4 million views. He holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics.



Ricardo’s earliest memory of becoming an MMA fan dates back to 2009 when Lyoto Machida defeated Rashad Evans in the headlining bout of UFC 98. His Mt. Rushmore of MMA fighters includes Georges St-Pierre, Jon Jones, Fedor Emelianenko, Anderson Silva, and Alexander Volkanovski.



Ricardo aspires to be at the forefront of covering MMA soon by becoming a part of discussion panels that conduct pre-fight predictions, post-fight breakdowns, and fantasy fight breakdowns. His articles are supported by extensive research and double checking of information via multiple sources.



Beyond work, Ricardo likes to write and draw. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.