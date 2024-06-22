Ryan Garcia and Devin Haney have contrasting takes to WBC president's "Champ we are here for you" post

Ryan Garcia and Devin Haney are at it again, but this time, it's not in the ring. The two former foes are clashing indirectly in the comments section of a photo posted by WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman. The post's caption has words of support for Garcia, who is going through some tough times at the moment.

Here's the post:

"Many are asking how will the @wbcboxing punish @kingryan. We don’t care to punish him. We want to help Ryan, the human being, he is suffering, going through difficulties . This not a matter of boxing , Ryan needs immediate support and attention NOW. Champ we are here for you"

Garcia recently retired from boxing amid a myriad of troubles outside the ring - from defamation lawsuits and testing positive for PEDs to his mother being terminally ill. In light of these struggles, Sulaiman showed support for 'King' Ryan.

Both Garcia and Haney replied to the Instagram post but with contrasting tunes.

Garcia said:

"Thank you Mauricio 💙✝️"

Meanwhile, Haney said:

"Help me.. you guys called for a purse bid while I was going through the damages of being cheated"

Ryan Garcia and Devin Haney's comments on the photo. [Image credit: @wbcmoro on Instagram]

Ryan Garcia vs Devin Haney declared a No Contest

Following months of careful investigation, the famed Ryan Garcia-Devin Haney bout has been ruled as a No Contest. The April bout saw Garcia coming in significantly overweight, knocking Haney down three times, and getting the majority decision win.

The overturning came on the heels of Garcia testing positive for PEDs. Veteran boxing journalist Dan Rafael reported on the conclusion in deep detail in an X post, saying:

"BREAKING: Ryan Garcia/legal team have made settlement agreement with NYSAC. He has agreed to the following: suspension of at least 1 year; forfeiture of his $1.1M official contract purse (goes to GB, Haney may get %), $10k fine (state max); fight officially a no contest. #boxing"

Expand Tweet

Garcia, obviously disappointed with the outcome, posted in response to it, saying:

"F**K YOU CRY BABY B**CH"

Expand Tweet