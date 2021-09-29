Ryan Garcia explains why be believes Manny Pacquiao is the "closest thing to Muhammad Ali"

Ryan Garcia likened Manny Pacquiao to Muhammad Ali in a recent interview covered by FightHype.com.

"The second thing closest to Muhammad Ali. That's what I think, honestly. I don't think that's too far off. He's the only eight-division world champion. He is going to become President of the Philippines. If you look back at his career, you could say he is the closest thing to Muhammad Ali, definitely."

Catch Ryan Garcia's comments on Manny Pacquiao below:

Ryan Garcia truly isn't shooting too far off-target. Muhammad Ali became 'The Greatest' for his splendid work both inside and outside the ring. Inside the squared circle, his flair and skills brought him into the limelight. He used the spotlight outside the sport to rally for social justice and equality.

Similarly, 'Pac-Man' is undoubtedly one of the best boxers to ever grace the world stage. As Garcia mentioned, Manny Pacquiao is the only eight-division world boxing champion in history. Furthermore, the Filipino has used much of his fame from boxing to help in the development of his homeland. He is currently serving as a mayor in the Philippines and is expected to run for the presidency in May 2022.

Manny Pacquiao recently announced his retirement from boxing

Manny Pacquiao recently took to social media to bid farewell to boxing. He expressed gratitude to the fans and to the sport.

"To the greatest fans and the greatest sport in the world, thank you! Thank you for all the wonderful memories. This is the hardest decision I’ve ever made, but I’m at peace with it. Chase your dreams, work hard, and watch what happens. Good bye boxing."

Pacquiao also shared a 14-minute emotional video, chronicling his journey and highlighting all the key moments of his life.

The 42-year-old last fought Yordenis Ugas for the WBA (Super) welterweight title. He lost the fight via a unanimous decision. Although he was defeated, Pacquiao proved that he still has the capability to compete with the best in the world, despite being much older than his competitors.

