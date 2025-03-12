Ryan Garcia insists "PEDs don't help you block a left hook" while getting honest about potential Devin Haney rematch ahead of Rolly Romero fight

Ryan Garcia doesn't believe the ostarine that was in his system during his fight with Devin Haney had any bearing on the result. Now, he is determined to aim for a rematch. However, he must first overcome Rolando 'Rolly' Romero, who he faces on May 2.

In an interview with Ring Magazine, one of the oldest and most respected news outlets in the sport of boxing, Garcia shared his thoughts on his previous bout with Haney. Despite doing far better than expected, even winning via majority decision initially, Garcia was ultimately found to have taken ostarine.

However, when asked about his fight with Haney, he had the following to say:

"Honestly, because I know I didn't take steroids, it's not going to be much different. The crazy thing is they want to keep on saying, 'Oh, it's cause of the PEDs. I was fighting a guy on PEDs.' PEDs don't help you block a left hook. He didn't block any of it and he got his *ss handed to him. I guess, for me, it's just proving that I'll do it again. That's it. It's pretty one-sided, there really shouldn't be a rematch."

Check out Ryan Garcia's thoughts on his fight with Devin Haney:

Ostarine is a performance-enhancing drug that activates androgen receptors and improves muscle composition. However, Garcia argued that he ingested ostarine accidentally and feels that the amount was so little, there was no impact on his performance against Haney.

Despite his protests, the fight result was overturned and ruled a no-contest. It also led to legal action from Haney, who filed a lawsuit against Garcia, suing him for battery and fraud.

Ryan Garcia's previous matchup with Devin Haney was marred by other controversies

The bout between Ryan Garcia and Devin Haney was initially contested for the latter's WBC super lightweight title. Unfortunately, Garcia missed weight by 3.2 pounds, rendering himself ineligible to capture the championship belt. However, as the bout was later ruled a no-contest, the title situation became muddied.

Check out Ryan Garcia's weigh-in antics:

After claiming to be experiencing too much physical, emotional and mental turmoil to consistently defend the super lightweight title, Haney applied for a 'Champion in Recess' status. In short, he relinquished the belt but is still regarded as the champion by the WBC and can return to fight for it at his leisure.

