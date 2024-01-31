Ryan Garcia labeled “confused” by IBO world champ as Devin Haney fight negotiations re-ignite

Ryan Garcia's decision to re-open discussions to fight Devin Haney has left him looking confused, according to IBO lightweight champion George Kambosas Jr.

Haney became the WBC super lightweight champion in December after defeating Regis Prograis in stunning fashion. Following his win, 'The Dream' was called out by Garcia, and welcomed the challenge from one of boxing's fellow rising stars.

However, several weeks later, 'KingRy' reversed his decision to pursue a fight with Haney and instead turned his focus to Rolando 'Rolly' Romero.

But several days ago, Garcia announced that he would now be re-entering negotiations with Haney's team to agree a deal to meet in the squared circle.

Kambosas Jr., who was defeated by 'The Dream' in back-to-back fights in 2022, recently shared his thoughts on 'KingRy' changing his mind. The Australian said this:

"If they do fight, it's an awesome fight for boxing. I know Devin loves the big fights, the challenges, I think Devin gets the job done, gets the job done in spectacular fashion."

He continued:

"But again, Ryan is a good kid, I like Ryan. I've got a lot of respect for Ryan, I feel that he's just a little bit confused. That's not taking a shot at him... Sometimes he gets confused with things and doesn't know what way to go."

Listen to Kambosas Jr. discuss Ryan Garcia-Devin Haney below:

Devin Haney's promoter reveals DM exchange with Ryan Garcia

Eddie Hearn, the chairman of Matchroom Boxing and Devin Haney's promoter, recently shed light on the renewed fight negotiations with Ryan Garcia.

Last year, Garcia suffered the first defeat of his career, a seventh-round TKO loss to Gervonta Davis. But 'KingRy' bounced back with a stoppage victory of his own against Oscar Duarte in December, albeit with some controversy.

Haney and Garcia are regarded as two of boxing's rising stars, and Hearn appears glad that 'KingRy' had re-ignited his interest in the clash.

During a recent interview with Boxing Social, he said this:

"I just think that originally Ryan wanted that fight. And I was disappointed when he switched to 'Rolly'. But obviously the 'Rolly' fight is not happening now. Ryan Garcia wants to be in a big pay-per-view, and if you look at his actual pay-per-view options, Devin Haney is there to be made."

He continued:

"I had a quick message with Ryan last night, and I said to him, 'You're timing is great because I'm going to Las Vegas tomorrow.'"

Catch Eddie Hearn's comments below (3:15):