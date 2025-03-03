Ryan Garcia, who once lost to Gervonta Davis, wants 'Tank' to suffer a similar fate as he did after Devin Haney debacle: "The missed call is a rule"

Ryan Garcia recently gave his take on the controversy surrounding the Gervonta Davis vs. Lamont Roach Jr. fight. Garcia pushed for Davis to be treated the same way he was after his match with Devin Haney last year.

Ad

Davis put his WBA lightweight title on the line against Roach Jr. this past weekend at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, and secured a majority decision draw. Boxing fans around the world were unhappy with the fight's outcome, with many blaming referee Steve Willis for failing to score a knockdown when Davis voluntarily took a knee to wipe his face in the ninth round.

In response to the fight result, Garcia took to X and stated that Davis should have been handed a loss, writing:

Ad

Trending

''What I’m wondering is if the commission only makes changes when you complain and cry like Haney or they actually care about the integrity of the sport! Nothing against Tank but since the commission switches my victory they should switch this victory for Roach. They won’t tho bc they were out to get me from the beginning''

Ad

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Expand Tweet

Ad

Garcia wrote the following in response to an X user named @ThrillBoxing, who claimed that his victory over Haney last April was overturned because the 26-year-old tested positive for the performance-enhancing substance ostarine:

''The missed call is a rule, in some fights they go back to the replay and change it to a knockdown, ydksab''

Expand Tweet

Ad

Garcia previously met Davis inside the squared circle in April 2023, which saw the 30-year-old prevail via a seventh-round knockout victory.

Garcia, who has been suspended for a year, will make his return against Rolando Romero on May 2 in Times Square.

Gervonta Davis talks about taking a knee against Lamont Roach Jr.

Many believed that Lamont Roach Jr. would have been declared winner if the referee in charge had declared a knockdown when Gervonta Davis took a knee in the ninth round, but that didn't happen, infuriating many boxing fans.

Ad

Following the matchup, Davis shared an X post explaining his decision. The 30-year-old admitted that the hair product was hampering his vision, forcing him to take a knee and wipe his face.

''They took the fight from me and made it a draw becuz I did that bulls*it knee..but I landed the most punches in the fight..he didn’t even hit me w a punch when I took the knee. I get it though, I shouldn’t have done that but that hair grease was burning my eyes!''

Expand Tweet

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.