Ryan Garcia makes "2000 wives" reference reacting to Kanye West being named as suspect in battery report

Ryan Garcia is days away from the biggest fight of his career but that will not stop him from keeping up with the news on social media.

As rapper Kanye West is allegedly under investigation for battery, Garcia chimed in with his response on X. The WBC super lightweight title challenger claimed he would "bail out" West should the celebrity go to jail.

According to the reports, West allegedly punched a man for "grabbing" his wife, Bianca Censori. However, representatives of West told TMZ that the previous report of "grabbing" was inaccurate and that the unnamed person sexually assaulted Censori.

In return, Garcia wrote in his tweet:

"I would've done the same if someone grabbed 1 of my 2000 wives."

West and Censori were confirmed to have solidified their marriage in January 2023. Two years prior, West was involved in a highly publicized split from his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian.

Is Ryan Garcia married?

In response to Kanye West allegedly being identified as a suspect of potential battery, Ryan Garcia claimed that he would have done the same if anyone put a hand on one of his "2000 wives."

Garcia is not married but announced his alleged engagement to 33-year-old adult film star Savannah Bond on X during fight week. The post comes months after "King Ryan" shockingly announced a divorce from his ex-wife, Andrea Celina, on the same day as the birth of their son.

Garcia also appeared to confirm in one of his several tweets that Bond is currently pregnant with his child.

The engagement announcement was posted five days before Garcia's scheduled WBC super lightweight title bout with Devin Haney on April 20. The pay-per-view event will be streamed on DAZN in most countries from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

