Ryan Garcia makes controversial "BACKSHOTS" allegation at Devin Haney and Diddy in recent X rant 

Ryan Garcia recently accused Devin Haney of attending a Diddy party and claimed he had video evidence on its way. In a series of X posts, Garcia also urged Haney to speak up, if the allegations were true.

For context, American rapper and business mogul Diddy was recently hit with a string of sexual assault allegations by multiple individuals. Soon after, his properties in Miami were raided by federal agents in connection to an ongoing sex trafficking investigation.

As the investigation went on, it was reported that several criminal activities took place at Diddy's house parties, which were allegedly recorded by secret CCTV cameras fitted around the house.

Referring to the same, Garcia recently took to X and claimed that his next boxing opponent was among those who attended Diddy's parties. 'KingRy' asked Haney to speak up and wrote:

"So got word that they got videos of Devin at Diddy’s party. F**k this fight what did you do. The video is coming????? I know you ain’t did nothing crazy right if they tried you you need to speak up."

He then stated that his feud with Haney wasn't as important as this matter. Confirming that their fight on April 20 in Brooklyn was still on, he continued:

"Man f**k the beef with Dev. Are you good? Fight is still happening but I need to know if you are good."

Garcia later posted another tweet alleging that Haney had been "punished" by Diddy already and wrote:

"Diddy already punished you. BACKSHOTS allegedly. Cannot confirm nor deny."

Not one to sit back and have accusations hurled at him, Haney soon clapped back and slammed Garcia for "lying" about him online. He wrote:

"Bi**h stop playing with me... Lying sack of sh*t... Im'ma punish you for playing with my name h*e."

Devin Haney shares strong prediction for Ryan Garcia boxing match

Devin Haney recently shared his thoughts on his upcoming fight against Ryan Garcia and revealed his prediction for the bout. The two notably fought each other six times as amateurs, each winning three times.

During a recent Instagram Live session, Haney discussed Garcia's disturbing behaviour in the build-up to the fight and shared his prediction for the bout. Breaking down Garcia's style, he said:

"Ryan gets very over-anxious and I know that he's going to come out and be wild and all that. He's going to run into something early, and I'm going to hurt him early. ... I think [the finish] is going to be early because I know what type of fight plan he's tryna come with."

Catch Devin Haney's prediction below (2:30):