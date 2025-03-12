Ryan Garcia outlines one reason boxers "might not like" Dana White and Turki Alalshikh's new boxing league

Ryan Garcia has shared his opinions on Dana White and Turki Alalshikh's collaboration for a new boxing league. Garcia said he was skeptical of the compensation structure but praised White's efforts to transform the boxing landscape.

TKO Group Holdings has partnered with Alalshikh and Sela to launch a new boxing promotion headed by White and WWE executive Nick Khan. According to various sources, the new organization will feature a structure similar to the UFC, with boxers competing for a single belt in their respective divisions.

Notably, White wishes to adopt the UFC's compensation structure in his latest boxing venture, which has upset many in the combat sports industry, including Garcia. In a recent interview with The Schmo, 'KingRy' voiced his worries over the pay, saying:

''Yeah, I mean, if they pay like the UFC, we might not like it, but I’m happy. You know, Dana is getting involved, he’s a great dude, and I’m sure they’re going to do big things.''

Check out Ryan Garcia's comments below (via Happy Punch's X post):

As for Garcia, he was suspended for a year after testing positive for the performance-enhancing drug ostarine during his fight with Devin Haney. Garcia won the matchup via majority decision, but the fight result was overturned after the drug test.

After his suspension is lifted this April, Garcia will face Rolando Romero in a welterweight contest in the main event of Ring Magazine's FATAL FURY: City of the Wolves boxing event on May 2 in Times Square, New York. Haney is also scheduled to appear on the card, facing Jose Ramirez in the co-main event.

Ryan Garcia's promoter is not happy with Dana White's new boxing venture

Ryan Garcia's promoter Oscar De La Hoya, who has been at odds with Dana White for a long time, recently voiced his disappointment over UFC CEO and Turki Alalshikh's new partnership.

In a recent interview with Fight Hub TV, De La Hoya said:

“I did hear that he passed over the ‘Reigns of Boxing’ to Dana White. That comment to me, I felt a little offended. Because I have been in boxing for all my life, and I have been promoting for some 20 odd years. So what I am going to do is stay in my lane and to what I do for Golden Boy... and give the fight fans the best fight that can possibly be made just the way we have been doing for years.”

Check out Oscar De La Hoya's comments below (2:29):

