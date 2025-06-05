Ryan Garcia pens heartfelt message about men's mental health issues while reflecting on personal struggles: "It's killing us"

Citing his own personal experiences, Ryan Garcia went into greater detail on the mental health issues that men face throughout their lives. Garcia encouraged everyone to speak up if they were going through some difficulties and to remain strong.

Garcia's social media activities last year raised a lot of concerns, with many wondering if the boxing supertsar was experiencing a mental breakdown. During a past interview, the 26-year-old acknowledged to being depressed, to the point where he considered suicide. As a result, he turned to alcohol for help, becoming an addict.

Garcia discussed the mental health issues that men face in a recent X post, writing:

''I know a lot of men out there struggle to speak up. It’s hard. Facing what you’re going through mentally isn’t easy. We’re taught to just push through, to grind, to bury the pain and keep moving like nothing’s wrong. I’ve done that. I’ve been there.

He added:

''I’ve battled heavy depression. I’ve faced mental demons most people wouldn’t even understand...But you’re still a beast. You wake up, carry that weight, and keep going. That takes insane strength. That’s real courage...We have to keep talking about this. Men are dying in silence. Suicide, addiction — it’s killing us. And the more we pretend we’re fine, the worse it gets. Silence is killing great men. Speak up. Keep fighting. You’re not weak for feeling pain — you’re strong for surviving it.''

As for the boxing scene, Garcia faced Devin Haney last April and secured a majority decision win, dropping Haney thrice in the bout. However, 'KingRy's victory was overturned to no-contest after he was tested positive for performance enhancing drugs, resulting in a one-year suspension. Garcia returned last month and suffered a unanimous decision defeat against Rolando Romero.

Oscar De La Hoya asks Ryan Garcia to take a year off

Ryan Garcia recently revealed that he underwent surgery after allegedly injuring his right hand during fight camp prior to his loss against Rolando Romero.

In an interview with The Ring and other media, promoter Oscar De La Hoya urged Garcia not to rush his boxing return, saying:

''I actually would like Ryan to think about taking the whole year off, getting his mind straight and comfortable to where he feels good. There is nothing lost for him. He has injuries, and he has to get those fixed. It's just my opinion. I hope he takes the year off." [H/t: The Ring]

