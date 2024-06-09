Ryan Garcia rings alarm bells regarding current situation, compares condition to previously institutionalized pop star Britney Spears

After reportedly being arrested for felony vandalism on June 8, Ryan Garcia is reacting to his current situation on social media by comparing himself to Britney Spears. Sources were later told that the boxer complained of medical issues while detained and sent to the Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles for evaluation.

Since being moved to the hospital, Garcia was given access back to his phone and tweeted about his situation on X. The 25-year-old said he was "worried" about the medical staff supposedly giving him "medicine" while asking fans to pray for him.

The lightweight then followed up his tweet by saying he "feels like Ryan Spears, a.k.a. Britney Spears" as he remains in the hospital. The 42-year-old pop star that he referenced is rumored to be amid mental and financial strain and was previously under conservatorship.

Garcia tweeted:

"I feel like I'm Ryan Spears. AKA Britney Spears. This sucks, I never hurt anyone. I've only ever loved everyone [and] prayed for people and try to make a change in this cruel world. I love you Christ Jesus Amen."

As of June 9, no further official updates have been given on Garcia's status as he presumably remains at the Cedars-Sinai Medical Center.

Ryan Garcia compares himself to Donald Trump

Britney Spears was not the only celebrity that Ryan Garcia compared himself to while in a tough situation, as the rising boxing star compared himself to former United States president Donald Trump.

In another tweet from June 9, Garcia said:

"Kinda funny both Trump and I are in jail. I don't know if he is in jail but I know he got convicted. This sucks, but I love Jesus. I will be okay."

Contrary to the statement, Trump is not currently in jail, though the 77-year-old said he would not fight a ruling that would put him behind bars.