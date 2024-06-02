Tristan Tate commends Donald Trump's apparent fearlessness in the face of possible incarceration: "He's a f***ing tough guy"

In light of criticism surrounding Donald Trump, many of the former president's supporters have remained in his corner, including Tristan Tate. The influencer praised the businessman for his mental fortitude regardless of his legal troubles.

Reacting to an interview the 77-year-old did with FOX News, Tate called Trump a "tough guy." The reaction was to Trump claiming he would be willing to go to jail for his convictions.

Tate tweeted:

"I called it. He's a f****** tough guy."

In the interview to which Tristan Tate reacted, Trump also noted that he would be content with receiving a house arrest if he was not given jail time.

On May 31, Trump was convicted of 34 counts of first-degree falsification of business records relating to an incident from 2016, right before he initially ran for president of the United States. The verdict found Trump guilty of making "hush money" payments to former adult film star Stormy Daniels.

Tristan Tate reaction: What did Donald Trump say?

After Donald Trump's conviction went public and took the media by storm, the 2024 presidential candidate surprised many by saying he would not object to a judge's decision to potentially send him to jail.

In the interview with FOX News to which Tristan Tate reacted, Trump said:

"I'm okay with [potentially going to jail]. I saw one of my lawyers the other day on television saying, 'Oh no, you don't want to do that to the press.' I said don't beg for anything. It's just the way it is."

Just one day after the legal issue went public, Trump took a trip to the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, to watch UFC 302 live. Unsurprisingly, he received the largest unanimous applause of the night from the crowd.

Several key fighters who received victories on the night exited the cage to have a discussion with the former president, including Kevin Holland, Sean Strickland and Khabib Nurmagomedov. While Nurmagomedov is no longer an active fighter, he was at the event to corner lightweight champion Islam Makhachev.