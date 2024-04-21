Ryan Garcia shares cryptic message on TikTok, says he took on "Illuminati" and Devin Haney inside boxing ring

Ryan Garcia claimed the adversity he overcame on Saturday night was caused by more than Devin Haney.

Following a bizarre fight buildup, Garcia shocked the world by knocking down Haney before securing a majority decision win (115-109, 114-110, and 112-112). Most people doubted 'King Ryan,' but when the lights shined brightest, he showcased one of the best performances of his fighting career.

The combat sports community was worried about Garcia the last few months, as he engaged in unusual social media behavior. The 25-year-old called out the Illuminati, a conspiracy theory involving powerful people controlling the world.

Earlier today, Garcia posted a video on social media where he had this to say about his impressive performance on Saturday night:

"And the morning after, guys. We did it. We did it, we did it, we did it, we did it, man. I showed the three, don't think it's Illimunati. At the end of the day, I took on the Illuminati, I took on the ref and Devin Haney and I done cracked them all. Let's go. God did it, Jesus Christ is King."

Despite defeating Devin Haney, Ryan Garcia is not the WBC super lightweight world champion. Garcia would've dethroned his 25-year-old opponent if he hadn't missed weight by three pounds, leading to 'The Dream' retaining his strap.

Watch the video of Garcia's Illuminati comments below:

Ryan Garcia reveals interest in fighting Conor Benn

Ryan Garcia's win against Devin Haney furthered his status as a massive draw in professional boxing. As a result, several other superstars have begun calling him out to potentially capitalize on his star power, including Conor Benn.

The 27-year-old had this to say to Garcia on X following Saturday night's shocking result:

"Great performance from Garcia I called it Credit to @Realdevinhaney for getting up off the floor 3 times. I will fight any of these guys"

Garcia responded by saying:

"Let's run it in London at the O2 I will fracture you SPLEIN and then eat it Shoutout London"

Conor Benn holds a professional boxing record of 23-0. In 2022, the UK superstar was suspended for failing a drug test before the WBC cleared him by claiming he "overconsumed eggs." Since then, he's returned to the ring and secured unanimous decision wins against Rodolfo Orozco and Peter Dobson.

