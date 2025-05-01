Ryan Garcia sounds off on Devin Haney and his dad during fiery exchange, warns them about his "multiple personalities" 

After a year of suspension due to testing positive for banned substances, a hefty fine, and a myriad of controversies and lawsuits, Ryan Garcia is finally fighting again. On May 2nd, the 26-year-old former interim WBC lightweight champ will face Rolando Romero in a welterweight contest.

At the press conference for the event, which will also feature former champ Teofimo Lopez and Garcia's bitter rival Devin Haney, we got to see the bizarre side of the American fighter yet again. Despite Garcia and Haney not fighting each other on the card, the two inevitably talked trash to each other, considering their ongoing feud.

Here's a clip of the exchange between Ryan Garcia and Devin Haney, featuring Haney's father, Bill Haney:

One of the most entertaining soundbites of the heated exchange was when Garcia went back to his bizarro persona that's been well-documented in his first fight with Haney, saying:

“I got multiple personalities b*tch, you don’t wanna see the crazy one. You don't want to see the crazy peronality, b*tch!”

Love him or hate him, Ryan Garcia knows how to put on a show and deliver must-see entertainment, both in and out of the ring.

The dramatic and bizarre rivalry between Ryan Garcia and Devin Haney, explored

The rivalry between Ryan Garcia and Devin Haney dates back to their amateur days, over a decade ago. As amateurs, 'King' Ryan and 'The Dream' split six fights down the middle, going 3-3 against each other.

Fast forward to 2024, the two were set to face each other for Haney's WBC super lightweight throne. In the lead-up to the fight, Garcia started acting erratically and somewhat unsteadily on social media, posting cryptic words and videos online. Major concerns for his mental health came into light as well.

At the weigh-ins, 'King' missed weight by 3.2 pounds and was forced to forfeit $600,000 of his purse to Haney. In the fight, Garcia knocked Haney down three times, winning the bout via majority decision.

In the aftermath, Garcia tested positive for ostarine, a known performance-enhancing drug (PED). 'King' got suspended while the bout's decision was changed to a no-contest. Haney then sued Garcia for battery, fraud, and breach of contract in connection to the PED test.

As of January this year, it's been reported that the lawsuit has been dropped as the two agreed to fight again, provided that Garcia agreed to get VADA testing before the fight.

