Ryan Garcia tears into KSI after being called an "absolute tw*t" by the YouTuber - "I will beat the living dog sh*t outta you"

By Ujwal Jain
Modified May 11, 2024 05:14 GMT
KSI (left) incurs Ryan Garcia
KSI (left) draws Ryan Garcia's (right) wrath after recent comments [Images courtesy of @ksi and @kingryan on Instagram]

Boxing superstar Ryan Garcia was enraged by Olajide Olatunji, aka KSI, bad-mouthing him on social media. This prompted 'KingRy' to launch a spine-chilling warning at the social media star-turned-celebrity boxer.

In a recent segment on his YouTube channel, KSI claimed that he never liked the young pugilist. The 30-year-old went on to criticize Garcia for coming in overweight for his fight against Devin Haney while also discussing the PED allegations surrounding 'KingRy'.

However, what probably angered Garcia the most was KSI claiming he'd "love to knock him out."

"F**k him and everything he stands for. He is an absolute tw*t. Oh boy, I'd love to knock him out."

The 25-year-old professional boxer didn't take kindly to the internet celebrity's comments and clapped back at him in a post on X, writing:

"I will beat the living dog sh*t outta you. You will never ever be the same if we fought. Keep your mouth quiet."

In his most recent bout, Garcia pulled off one of the biggest upsets in boxing in recent years as he knocked down Haney multiple times en route to a majority decision win.

Despite the loss, 'The Dream' retained his WBC super lightweight title since Garcia had weighed in 3.2 pounds over the limit for the fight. Furthermore, following the event, there have been reports about Garcia failing a VADA drug test.

When Ryan Garcia left out KSI while naming top influencer boxers

Ryan Garcia doesn't believe KSI is one of the top influencer boxers out there. During an interview with FaZe Temper in 2022, 'KingRy' left out 'The Nightmare' while naming his top five influencers boxers.

Garcia said:

"Jake Paul, No.1. No.2 Salt Papi. No.3 who's good? Oh, 'Gib' [Ali Al-Fakhri], No.4, skill-wise I've got to go with you. Fifth? I like KSI but I don't think he is a top influencer boxer. I think there are a couple better ones."

Catch Ryan Garcia's comments below:

youtube-cover

Interestingly, Olatunji knocked out Temper, whom Garcia had ranked ahead of him, in the opening round when the pair locked horns in January 2023.

KSI holds a combined record of 5-1-1 and one no-contest, including his professional and exhibition outings. In his most recent fight, 'The Nightmare' suffered a unanimous decision loss to Tommy Fury.

