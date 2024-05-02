Ryan Garcia's win being investigated by New York Commission after drug test fail, Golden Boy Promotions releases statement

Former WBC interim lightweight champion Ryan Garcia outclassed WBC super lightweight champion Devin Haney in their fight last month and won via majority decision after 12 rounds.

On May 1, the Voluntary Anti-Doping Association (VADA) notified all concerned parties that Garcia had tested positive for the PED Ostarine a day before and on his win against Haney. The New York State Athletic Commission, which oversaw the matchup at the Barclays Center, stated that it was looking into the matter in collaboration with VADA.

"Statement from New York State Athletic Commssion to ESPN regarding the result of Ryan Garcia’s win over Devin Haney: "Safety, fairness, and integrity in professional athletic competition are essential. The Commission is in communication with VADA and is reviewing the matter.""

Check out the New York State Athletic Commission's statement below:

Garcia's promoter, Golden Boy Promotions, founded and headed by Oscar De La Hoya, responded in a statement that denied all allegations – just like Garcia did – and confirmed that the situation is being investigated without further comment.

"The New York Commission will now investigate Ryan Garcia's positive drugs tests following the Devin Haney fight and could overturn his win to a no-contest. Garcia's promoter Golden Boy have said: "Ryan has put out multiple statements denying knowingly using any banned substances - and we believe him. We are working with his team to determine how this finding came to be and will address this further once we conclude that process.""

Check out Golden Boy Promotions' statement in the post below:

Devin Haney slams Ryan Garcia for failed drug test, demands apology

Devin Haney lost his unbeaten professional record to Ryan Garcia after facing a tough fight for 12 rounds. Garcia's failed drug test threatens to overturn the result to a no-contest.

Haney criticized substance abuse in a statement and called on Garcia to apologize to the fans. Haney also highlighted the potential risk of fighting under the influence of banned substances. His statement read:

"I've always been an advocate for clean fighting and this is an example of such. Ryan owes the fans an apology, and by his recent tweet he still thinks this is a joke. We put our lives on the line to entertain people for a living. You don't play boxing."

Check out Devin Haney's statement on Ryan Garcia below on X:

