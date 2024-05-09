Ryan Garcia teases date for Errol Spence Jr. fight after claiming he sent DM to "his girl", social media trash-talk ensues

Ryan Garcia and Errol Spence Jr. recently went back and forth on social media after the former unified welterweight champion vowed to beat 'KingRy' at his weight class. Garcia has been under public scrutiny following a positive PED test result after beating Devin Haney last month.

Garcia has vehemently maintained his innocence and has now requested that his B-sample be tested. The B-sample will be opened and analyzed on May 22 with the boxing superstar's attorney present. While waiting for his test result, it appears Garcia has found his next potential opponent.

After a fan asked Spence Jr. about fighting Garcia on X, the former welterweight shared the post and re-tweeted his reply:

"I’ll legit beat his a** at the (AT&T stadium at 154-160) off the strength of him testing positive but ion take tune-ups."

Garcia responded to Spence Jr.'s tweet and declared that he was open to the matchup. In another re-tweet, he wrote:

"Please let’s run it. I will gladly destroy you and finish the job. [Terence] Crawford almost did I will finish the job."

Spence Jr. wasn't going to let Garcia have the last word and soon clapped back with a reference to Garcia's KO loss to Gervonta Davis last April. Asking Garcia to look elsewhere for an opponent, he dismissed Garcia's callout. However, Garcia didn't back down and invoked Spence Jr.'s girlfriend in the verbal sparring.

Check out some of Ryan Garcia's tweets below:

Screenshots from @RyanGarcia on X

Following that, Garcia posted a series of tweets taunting Spence Jr. and claimed he DM'd the 34-year-old's partner without consequences. Stating that he welcomed a fight against 'The Truth' at 160 pounds, he wrote:

"Let’s see this pu**y’s next move. Won’t do shit, I DM’d his girl and he didn’t do anything. I’m calling him out and there’s no offer. Errol Spence, I welcome the challenge. 160."

Ryan Garcia doubles down on 160-pound fight offer for Errol Spence Jr.

After blasting Errol Spence Jr. in a series of social media posts, Ryan Garcia doubled down on his callout and claimed Golden Boy Promotions frontman Oscar De La Hoya had been looped in.

In another tweet, he also stated that his lawyers were authorized to send Spence Jr. an official fight offer and that 'The Truth' would be his next opponent unless he chose to duck the bout.

Check out Ryan Garcia's tweets below:

Screenshots from @RyanGarcia on X

Garcia later uploaded an unofficial edited poster of their potential fight and declared that their bout would take place on August 10 at the AT&T Stadium. Predicting a full-house arena, he wrote:

"Bye bye Spence. August 10th. Dallas Cowboys Stadium. SELL OUT CROWD."

