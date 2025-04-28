Ryan Garcia vs. Rolando Romero: Main card, start time, main event walkouts, and more

The Ryan Garcia vs. Rolando Romero boxing card is scheduled to take place this Friday on May 2, 2025. The event is a collaboration involving Golden Boy Promotions, Matchroom Boxing, Top Rank, and TGB Promotions at Times Square, in New York City, New York, United States.

Ad

The main card is remarkably short, featuring just three fights, only one of which is a championship boxing match. All three bouts, though, are scheduled for 12 three-minute rounds. The main event consists, of course, of a welterweight scrap between Garcia and Romero.

Ad

Trending

Garcia enters the bout with a 24-1 (1) record, having recently faced pound-for-pound fighter Devin Haney. What was originally a majority decision win was overturned after Garcia failed an anti-doping test. He hasn't fought in over a year due to the ensuing suspension and other controversies he found himself in.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Meanwhile, 'Rolly' is on a rough patch. At one point, he was an undefeated knockout artist. Now, he is 16-2, and 2-2 in his last four fights. He only recently bounced back from a TKO loss to Isaac 'Pitbull' Cruz by beating Manuel Jaimes. Elsewhere, in the co-main event, is Haney, who last faced Garcia himself.

Ad

Haney, 31-0 (1), returns at welterweight against the 29-2 José Ramirez, who recently lost to Arnold Barboza Jr., of whom speaking, is the WBO interim super lightweight champion, who puts his 32-0 record on the line against the 21-1 WBO super lightweight champion Teofimo Lopez.

The Ryan Garcia vs. Rolando Romero fight schedule

The main card of the Ryan Garcia vs. Rolando Romero event is scheduled to take place at 6:00 PM E.T. (Eastern Time) / 3:00 PM P.T. (Pacific Time) for American fans. Though some sources cite a 7:00 PM E.T. / 4:00 PM P.T. start time.

Ad

In short, this means viewers in the United Kingdom can tune in at either 11:00 PM B.S.T. (British Summer Time) or 12:00 AM B.S.T.

The Ryan Garcia vs. Rolando Romero main event walkouts

As far as the main event walkouts for the fight are concerned, both Ryan Garcia and Rolando Romero are expected to be in the ring by around 11:00 PM E.T. / 8:00 PM P.T. / 4:00 AM B.S.T.

Ad

The scheduled main card

The three-fight Ryan Garcia vs. Rolando Romero main card is as follows:

Welterweight: Ryan Garcia (24-1 (1) vs. Rolando Romero (16-2)

Welterweight: Devin Haney (31-0 (1) vs. José Ramirez (29-2)

WBO super lightweight title: Teofimo Lopez (21-1) vs. Arnold Barboza Jr. (32-0)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ricardo Viagem Ricardo has been an MMA writer at Sportskeeda for the past 2 years, having previously worked for The Sportster. In his time at Sportskeeda, the kickboxing and Brazilian jiu-jitsu practitioner has penned over 2000 articles, including five exclusive pieces, and raked in more than 4 million views. He holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics.



Ricardo’s earliest memory of becoming an MMA fan dates back to 2009 when Lyoto Machida defeated Rashad Evans in the headlining bout of UFC 98. His Mt. Rushmore of MMA fighters includes Georges St-Pierre, Jon Jones, Fedor Emelianenko, Anderson Silva, and Alexander Volkanovski.



Ricardo aspires to be at the forefront of covering MMA soon by becoming a part of discussion panels that conduct pre-fight predictions, post-fight breakdowns, and fantasy fight breakdowns. His articles are supported by extensive research and double checking of information via multiple sources.



Beyond work, Ricardo likes to write and draw. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.