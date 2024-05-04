Ryan Garcia “more than likely” knew what he was taking amid PED scandal, says former world champ 

Ryan Garcia's incredible performance and victory over Devin Haney have been tarnished by his two drug test failures that have now come to light.

According to reports, levels of both ostarine and 19-norandrosterone were found in samples taken from Garcia during a test conducted on Friday before the fight as well as on Saturday after the fight.

Both substances are on VADA's prohibited substance list, and an investigation has now been opened.

'Kingry' has maintained his innocence throughout, claiming that he was only under the influence of cannabis and tequila on fight night. But former IBF super middleweight world champion Caleb Plant believes that it's likely that the 25-year-old knowingly ingested the substances.

Plant was recently interviewed by Fight Hub TV, where he said this:

"It's no scandal. Either it was a contaminated supplement, someone gave it to him and he didn't know - which doesn't happen, because why would someone hand you something randomly and you just take it? Or, he knew about it. Which is more than likely what happened. It hasn't got anything to do with Ashwaganda, none of that. He'll have his chance to prove himself innocent, but until then he's got two tests that say, 'Positive.'"

Watch Caleb Plant discuss Ryan Garcia's PED saga below from 2:30:

Conor McGregor goes off on Ryan Garcia and Sean O'Malley for drug tests failures

Conor McGregor, who had previously shown himself to be a fan of both Ryan Garcia and Sean O'Malley, recently took aim at both fighters for their respective drug test failures.

'Sugar' tested positive for ostarine in both 2018 and 2019, receiving a six-month suspension for each transgression. However, it was concluded that the second failure likely came from residual levels of osterine in his system from the prior year.

'KingRy' more recently failed two separate tests and tested positive for both ostarine and 19-norandrosterone.

Following news of Garcia's failure, the Irishman took to X in a now-deleted post and blasted both fighters. A screenshot of the post was uploaded to X by @happypunch, where McGregor wrote this:

"Cheated the weight and was juiced, lifetime ban. Sad to see, sad to say. Sad and a bit sick. Don't come near me if I see you ever Ryan Garcia. I am actually disgusted. This ostarine it reminds me of Sean O'Malley was on that as well. I don't like this I'll bust yous both up."

See Conor McGregor's now-deleted post below:

