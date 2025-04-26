"Sad day to be an Eagles fan", "Lmfao bruh" - Fans in stitches over Nina-Marie Daniele’s hilarious skit on girlfriends during NFL Draft

UFC reporter Nina-Marie Daniele recently shot a skit on girlfriends during NFL Draft Day, which sparked reactions from fans.

Daniele has grown exponentially in the MMA world due to her content, which has been entertaining and unique to watch. The 36-year-old shares a great bond with fighters like Sean Strickland and Alex Pereira.

The draft day is a major event in the NFL in which young players get drafted into the league. The funny skit made by Daniele, along with King Bach, showed how players who get drafted dump their girlfriends after getting picked. The caption to the post read:

"Girlfriends during the NFL Draft be like… is this accurate or nah? LOL"

Check out Nina-Marie Daniele's post below:

Many fans shared their reactions on the post. One of them wrote:

"Sad day to be an Eagles fan."

Others wrote:

"Lmfao bruh"

"Lol King Bach put you in the trash"

Check out more fan reactions to the post below:

Screenshot of fan reactions to the post.

When Nina-Marie Daniele expressed gratitude after being named MMA Personality of the Year

Nina-Marie Daniele was awarded the MMA Personality of the Year award at the 2024 World MMA Awards. She joined the ranks of Joe Rogan, Daniel Cormier and Chael Sonnen as notable past winners.

Following the massive announcement, Daniele expressed gratitude to her fans and wrote:

"I’m officially never beating the INDUSTRY PLANT allegations LOL. I want to thank you guys from the bottom of my heart for voting for me! I’m so happy and overcome with joy! Yes, I know I have haters. BUT believe me… I have way more supporters and people who love me! Whether you like me or not, I’m changing the way sports content & entertainment is done. People hate change, people hate what can’t understand. Don’t be afraid to take risks and go all in on your dreams! Love you guys! Thank you!"

Check out Nina-Marie Daniele's post below:

