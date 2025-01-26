"Sad to see it end that way" - Fans react as MMA legend Conor McGregor beat to become 2x UFC champion gets knocked out in BKFC main event

Combat fans across the world have taken notice of a former UFC fighter, who Conor McGregor once defeated to become a double champion, getting knocked out in the headliner of a recent BKFC event. Many praised the fighter for his tenacity while citing that he should consider retirement from combat sports.

The person in question is former UFC lightweight champion Eddie Alvarez, who took on another UFC veteran Jeremy Stephens in the main event of BKFC KnuckleMania 5, which took place this past weekend at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia.

Although Alvarez was confident about his performance before the fight, the evening didn't turn out well for 'The Underground King'. Alvarez appeared strong in the initial moments of the bout, but Stephens recovered and ended the fight by knocking down the 41-year-old twice in the third round.

Following the contest, MMA journalist Ariel Helwani took to X and expressed his thoughts, writing:

''Jeremy Stephens def. Eddie Alvarez via TKO [corner stoppage], 3rd round. Great fight. Coach Mark Henry made the right call. It was time. That’s why he is one of the best ever. Shoutout to the legend Alvarez, and to Stephens who talked the talk and walked the walk.''

Fans soon rushed to the comments section to share their reactions.

One fan wrote:

''Great fight I think the stoppage was appropriate it look like Stephens broke Alverez's jaw''

Another one stated:

''Was sad to see it end that way. But Eddie was clearly out of it and it’s good they protected him. He’s 41, has a long life ahead of him. Epic night''

Other fans wrote:

''Great fight, smart stoppage by Henry. Respect to both legends.''

''Eddie needs to retire from combat sports. It’s time''

Check out more reactions below:

Fan reactions [Screenshots courtesy: Comments under @arielhelwani's post on X]

