Saemapetch Fairtex picks ‘The Immortal’ Nong-O to beat Jonathan Haggerty

Despite losing in a devastating manner to Nong-O Hama in 2019, Saemapetch Fairtex has never been shy of sharing his admiration for the longtime ONE bantamweight Muay Thai kingpin.

Sure enough, Saemapetch is once again siding with his compatriot in his upcoming eighth world title defense against dangerous challenger Jonathan Haggerty.

Asked by ONE Championship about his prediction for the main event of ONE Fight Night 9 this Friday, Saemapetch had this to say:

“Personally, I think Nong-O has the upper hand because he is undisputedly the best boxer in Muay Thai rules in the division. Don’t forget that everyone calls him ‘The immortal.’ He is tough and armed with every Muay Thai weapon in his arsenal. He can find a way to knock an opponent out at any time. He’s really dangerous. It's not easy to beat someone like him.”

Saemapetch, of course, is speaking from experience after getting obliterated by a lethal right cross from Nong-O at ONE: Edge of Greatness.

That stunning victory kickstarted the 36-year-old’s astounding five-straight knockout streak.

Plus, Nong-O has practically seen it all, with 265 career wins to his name and an unblemished 10-0 slate in ONE Championship.

His next opponent, though, might just be his most decorated opponent yet. Jonathan Haggerty previously ruled the ONE flyweight Muay Thai division and is no stranger to fighting some of the best fighters Thailand has to offer.

But as far as Saemapetch is concerned, Nong-O is just a completely different animal and will continue his reign of terror at ONE Fight Night 9.

The high stakes bout will emanate from the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok and air live and free for Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America.

