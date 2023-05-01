Sage Northcutt credits Urijah Faber and Team Alpha Male for his grappling development

American karate sensation ‘Super’ Sage Northcutt is one of the most promising young stars in mixed martial arts. But having massive upside potential is nothing if that potential isn’t realized. This is why it’s so important to have the proper guidance early on, in order to move forward in the right direction.

For Northcutt, that guidance came in the form of MMA legend Urijah Faber and the group at Team Alpha Male in California.

In a recent interview with ESPN MMA, Northcutt talked about the influence Faber and Team Alpha Male have had on his career.

‘Super’ Sage said:

“Before training in Urijah Faber’s gym, I was studying to be an engineer in college. So I was going to a jiu-jitsu studio but it was different in training jiu-jitsu for MMA. So we didn’t really have all the access to the knowledge with Urijah Faber and my coaches there at Team Alpha Male.

"And the different training partners have helped out tremendously. I’m really looking forward to being able show all the hard work I’ve been putting in and how hard I’ve been training.”

‘Super’ Sage Northcutt is set to make his highly anticipated return to action against Pakistani MMA champion ‘The Wolverine’ Ahmed Mujtaba at ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs Moraes III on Prime Video.

The event broadcasts live from 1stBank Center in Denver, Colorado on Friday, May 5th, and will stream absolutely free to fans in the United States and Canada with an active Amazon Prime subscription.

Northcutt is making his comeback after a disastrous ONE Championship debut in 2019 against Brazil’s Cosmo Alexandre.

