Sage Northcutt excited to perform for American fans at ONE Fight Night 10

American karate sensation ‘Super’ Sage Northcutt is ‘super excited’ to make his highly anticipated return to the circle and compete in the United States for the first time since 2018.

Northcutt left the UFC and joined ONE Championship, making his Asian debut in 2019, and he has not looked back.

Unfortunately for Northcutt, he ran into a powerful and streaking Cosmo Alexandre, who knocked him out with one punch in the first round of their welterweight fight. Northcutt ended up with multiple facial fractures, forcing him into a lengthy rehabilitation process. Further bouts with COVID-19 extended Northcutt’s leave of absence.

Now, he’s ready to return and resume his once promising career.

In a recent interview with ONE Championship, Northcutt could not contain his excitement as he makes his way back to the circle.

‘Super’ said:

“It has been in the works for a while. I’ve been talking to ONE Championship about me getting a fight set up, so I think fighting in the U.S. is awesome. I’m from the United States. I have a lot of people who are going to come tune in and watch. A lot of people are going to come out to the actual event, the 1stBank Center, and watch too. That’s great, it’s going to get me even more pumped up because you know I’m fighting in the United States where I’m from so I’m super excited.”

‘Super’ Sage Northcutt will take on Pakistan’s ‘The Wolverine’ Ahmed Mujtaba in a lightweight contest at ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs Moraes III on Prime Video.

The event will be broadcast live from 1stBank Center in Denver, Colorado on Friday, May 5, and will stream absolutely free to fans in the United States and Canada via Amazon Prime.

