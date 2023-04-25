Sage Northcutt is more than familiar with the position that Raul Rosas Jr. is in. Years prior to the 18-year-old making history as the youngest-ever fighter signed to the UFC, 'Super Sage' was the promotion's newest golden boy. Unfortunately, things didn't go as planned and he was subsequently released.

In an interview with the Schmo, the former UFC fighter offered his thoughts on Raul Rosas Jr. and even offered a few nuggets of wisdom to 'El Niño Problema'.

When Schmo asked 'Super Sage' for his thoughts on how the 18-year-old could bounce back from his recent loss, Northcutt was nothing but complimentary. He cited Rosas Jr.'s age and pointed out how talented the bantamweight prospect is.

To capitalize on his natural talent, Northcutt advised 'El Niño Problema' to join a gym full of high-level fighters to help him improve. He further stated that had he himself known what he does now, he'd have done so himself sooner and said:

"Man, you know, he's super young, very talented. I say, looking back right now, if I can get in a gym like this, a bunch of professional fighters, getting to train with some of the best fighters, best strikers, best grapplers at a young age? I would have done it sooner. So that'd be my advice."

While Raul Rosas Jr. recently fought at UFC 287, Sage Northcutt has not set foot inside a ring or a cage since 2019 after he suffered a devastating knockout loss against former world champion kickboxer Cosmo Alexandre at ONE Championship: Enter the Dragon.

The loss led to an extended layoff for 'Super Sage', who has spent nearly four years healing from eight facial fractures, which required extensive surgery. He is scheduled to make his long-awaited return to MMA on May 5 against Ahmed Mujtaba at ONE Fight Night 10.

How was Sage Northcutt's UFC run?

The parallels between Sage Northcutt and Raul Rosas Jr. can't be understated. At one point in time, 'Super Sage' was also an undefeated youngster with a tremendous amount of hype behind him. He made his UFC debut with a fast-paced first-round finish, just like 'El Niño Problema' did.

MMA History Today @MMAHistoryToday 19 year old Sage Northcutt made his UFC debut 7 years ago today.



Sage hasn't competed in MMA for over 3.5 years now. 19 year old Sage Northcutt made his UFC debut 7 years ago today.Sage hasn't competed in MMA for over 3.5 years now. https://t.co/VxHVWncAy4

While Rosas Jr. failed to claim victory in his sophomore UFC fight, Northcutt was more fortunate as he scored another finish in his second bout with the promotion. Unfortunately, what followed was a shocking loss to Bryan Barberena that dulled his shine.

Sage Northcutt managed to rebound from the loss with a win against Enrique Marín but he suffered yet another loss afterwards. This time, it was against Mickey Gall. While he won his next three fights, Northcutt was let go by the UFC, who thought he needed to improve.

Poll : 0 votes