Sage Northcutt strives to have a ‘positive outlook’ despite setbacks

At ONE Fight Night 10, Sage Northcutt will return to competition after a four-year hiatus that has kept him away from the spotlight.

After making his name as one of the most talked about prospects in America, Northcutt’s ONE Championship debut was a huge stumbling block in his career. After losing his first appearance against Cosmo Alexandre inside 30 seconds, Sage was forced to take a decent amount of time off to undergo surgery and the recovery process.

His time away was doubled by a lengthy bout with COVID-19 as ONE Championship awaited the perfect date for Northcutt to return, and May 5 is nearly here.

ONE Fight Night 10 will be the promotion’s first ever event in the United States. With that, it’s bringing a stacked card to the 1stBank Center in Broomfield, Colorado that includes Northcutt’s return.

Ahead of his comeback fight against Ahmed Mujtaba, Northcutt has been reflecting on inactive period and how he has been able to return without feeling the effects of all that lost time.

Unsurprisingly, his energetic personality has not changed a bit since he has been away. In an interview with ONE Championship, ‘Super’ Sage said:

“Man, everybody has down days, that’s for sure. But having a positive outlook, I think that’s a big thing.”

Sage Northcutt will face Ahmed Mujtaba on the stacked ONE Fight Night 10 card on May 5 that includes three world championship matchups. The entire event will air live and for free via Prime Video for North American viewers and you won’t want to miss a second of the action.

