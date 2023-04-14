Sage Northcutt excited to see Demetrious Johnson - Adriano Moraes trilogy at ONE Fight Night 10

Sage Northcutt can’t wait to watch ONE Fight Night 10 on Prime Video before and after his fight.

On May 5, ONE Championship takes a trip to Colorado for their first event on U.S. soil. Along with three world championship matchups, Northcutt will return to the Circle after a four-year layoff. The American superstar recently did an interview with The MMA Superfan and had this to say about his excitement for the historic event:

“There’s so many exciting fights going on, different world championships, submission grappling, super fights. You have Demetrious Johnson versus Moraes for the third fight right now, the trilogy, that’s so. I don’t really have a specific person. I’m really excited to see them all.”

Watch the interview below:

After parting ways with the UFC, Sage Northcutt made his ONE debut in May 2019. ‘Super’ suffered a severe setback after losing by a brutal 29-second knockout against Cosmo Alexandre. Since then, Northcutt overcame COVID-19 and a recovery process for several facial fractures from his loss against Alexandre.

Despite the extended layoff, Northcutt is still only 27 years old. The American superstar plans to get back on track against Ahmed Mujtaba at ONE Fight Night 10. Mujtaba is coming off back-to-back first-round finishes against Rahul Raju and Abraao Amorim. Although he’s considered an underdog against ’Super', the Pakistan-born fighter believes he has what it takes to emerge victorious.

Sage Northcutt vs. Ahmed Mujtaba goes down inside the sold-out 1stBank Center in Colorado. ONE Fight Night 10 can be seen live and for free by North American Prime Video subscribers.

