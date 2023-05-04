Sage Northcutt feels “at home” in ONE Championship’s United States debut

No one would fault Sage Northcutt if he felt pressure heading into his ONE Fight Night 10 lightweight bout with Ahmed Mujtaba.

After all, he’s coming off a nearly four-year layoff and will be carrying the weight of expectations from American fans in attendance at the promotion’s first-ever live event on US soil.

Additionally, ‘Super' Sage’s opponent is no pushover, as ‘Wolverine’ enters this contest on the heels of back-to-back first-round finishes.

Not one to cower under the bright lights, Northcutt said he feels comfortable performing on his home turf for his highly anticipated return to action inside the 1stBank Center in Colorado.

The Team Alpha Male and Evolve MMA affiliate shared during the event’s press conference and open workouts:

“It’s kind of the opposite for me. I kind of feel more at home. It’s also a pleasure to be on this card. Being one of the athletes competing on this card for the first US card is something that I’m blessed to be a part of. To have all my friends, my family, I have family in the audience. They’re going to be in the event tuning it. It’s something that makes me feel comfortable.”

By the looks of it, it seems Sage Northcutt is devoid of jitters so far.

He looked loose and as dynamic as ever, throwing mesmerizing kick combinations in the open workout portion at Paramount Theatre.

Then again, it’s a different ball game once there’s a resisting opponent standing across from you in the circle.

Ahmed Mujtaba has no problems playing the role of spoiler and sending the enigmatic star to his second straight defeat in ONE Championship.

This Friday, we’ll see if Sage Northcutt can return to winning ways and resume his promising career.

Prime Video subscribers can witness the battle unfold live and for free on May 5.

