Sage Northcutt out to prove himself as a great addition to the ONE Championship roster

American MMA superstar Sage Northcutt admits he let a lot of people down when he was knocked out by Cosmo Alexandre in his first circle appearance in 2019. It took longer than expected, almost four years to be exact, but ‘Super’ is finally ready to right the wrongs of his horrific ONE debut.

This Friday, at ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs Moraes III on Prime Video, the 27-year-old supreme athlete will look to silence his doubters with an emphatic performance against the surging Ahmed Mujtaba.

In an interview with the Singapore-based promotion ahead of his long-overdue return, Northcutt bared his desire to live up to the lofty expectations:

“Well obviously, be successful out there. [I’m] ready to go out there and show ONE Championship what they signed, [that] I’m able to go out there and perform. To meet the expectations of what they want, that’s what I want to do out there. It’s to go out there and put on a great performance, and make ONE Championship [happy] with what they signed.”

After a stellar career in North America, Sage Northcutt entered ONE with a ton of hype behind him. However, the Team Alpha Male and Evolve MMA affiliate was sent crashing back to Earth after suffering a 29-second knockout loss to the hulking Cosmo Alexandre.

Making matters worse, Northcutt dealt with a lengthy injury recovery and the lingering effects of COVID-19, further delaying his path to redemption.

After admitting he bit off more than he could chew last time, Northcutt moved back to his natural weight class and will now trade leather with Ahmed Mujtaba at lightweight.

Prime Video subscribers in North America can witness Northcutt’s return, along with the full ONE Fight Night 10 card live and for free on May 5. ONE’s on-site US debut will emanate from the 1stBank Center in Colorado.

