Sage Northcutt looking absolutely shredded heading into ONE Fight Night 10

American MMA star Sage Northcutt is looking like a lean and mean killing machine heading into his long-awaited return to the circle.

‘Super’ will be flexing his guns anew at ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs. Moraes III on Prime Video against dangerous opponent Ahmed Mujtaba.

The 1stBank Center in Colorado will serve as host for this pivotal showdown at 170 pounds on May 5. After being on the shelf for almost four years due to injuries and health concerns, Northcutt is ready to pick up where he left off.

The 27-year-old has always kept himself in tremendous shape, but it looks like he went to a whole new level heading into ONE’s historic United States on-location debut event.

Sage Northcutt teased his fans about his elite condition by sharing a shirtless photo of himself while throwing a punch on Instagram.

“Do I look in shape for next Friday May 5th? #ONEFightNight10,” he captioned the post.

In all fairness, Northcutt looks like he’ll win a body-building competition with his physique, looking as shredded as we’ve ever seen him.

The reception from his post was split, with some marveling at his Adonis-like build.

The other half, however, is concerned that Northcutt might have gotten too lean and that it may cause problems since he’ll be fighting at altitude in ‘The Mile High City’.

Nevertheless, Northcutt looks like he’s locked and loaded against Pakistani MMA world champion Ahmed Mujtaba, who enters this fight with nothing to lose.

ONE Fight Night 10 will air live and free for Prime Video subscribers in North America.

