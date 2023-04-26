Sage Northcutt offers candid take on choosing ONE Championship over UFC

Sage Northcutt rocked the mixed martial world in 2018 when he parted ways with the UFC and signed with ONE Championship.

A lot of speculations were made back then, considering ‘Super’ had a 6-2 record in the North America-based promotion and was on a three-fight winning streak at the time.

In a recent sit-down with Marc Raimondi of ESPN MMA, Northcutt finally addressed his decision to take his talents to Asia.

Turns out, the Singapore-based organization simply gave him an offer he can’t refuse:

“ONE Championship offered what they offered and the UFC was not able to match it so I made the choice to go to ONE Championship. I was really interested in ONE, so I made the move and I think there definitely was some different stories going on somehow.”

Unfortunately, things did not go according to plan for the American star, as lost his circle debut in devastating fashion to Cosmo Alexandre in 2019.

He also dealt with several injuries and health scares, which further delayed his return.

Now with a clean bill of health, Northcutt is ready to continue what he started against the surging Ahmed Mujtaba next month.

Sage Nortchutt’s much-anticipated return will take place at ONE Fight 10: Johnson vs Moraes III on Prime Video. The historic May 5 event will mark the promotion’s on-location US debut at 1stBank Center in Colorado.

The star-studded affair will air live and free for North American Prime Video subscribers.

Given his long hiatus and undeniable star power, all eyes will certainly be on Northcutt once the circle door closes between him and Ahmed Mujtaba.

‘Super’ wants to put on another electrifying performance and prove he’s still a force to be reckoned with.

