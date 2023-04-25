3 of Sage Northcutt’s biggest weapons

It’s been a while since we last saw Sage Northcutt fight and we can’t wait to witness his return at ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs Moraes III on Prime Video.

After an almost four-year hiatus, all eyes will be on Northcutt when he takes on Ahmed Mujtaba at the 1stBank Center in Colorado on May 5.

A popular figure in the mixed martial arts scene since he was 18, the now 27-year-old superstar is ready to resume his promising career.

Northcutt, who possesses dashing good looks straight out of a Hollywood movie, is keen to prove that he is more than just a pretty face.

The Team Alpha Male and Evolve MMA product is a true martial artist in every sense. With that in mind, here are Sage Northcutt’s three best weapons heading into ONE Fight Night 10.

Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch Northcutt’s return in the promotion’s US on-site debut live and free of charge.

#3 Well-rounded repertoire

While Northcutt has been away from the Circle for a considerable amount of time, he wasn’t exactly just laying around and wasting his time.

In fact, the Sacramento, California native has continued to hone his well-rounded game, which has gotten sharper over time.

The chiseled American has worked tirelessly behind closed doors with MMA legend Urijah Faber, along with the entire Team Alpha Male squad in his hometown.

While striking will always be Northcutt’s bread and butter, his grappling has improved exponentially over the years, especially his wrestling.

In fact, Northcutt is so confident with his ground game that he wants to compete in ONE’s burgeoning submission grappling scene someday.

#2 World-class striking

We’ve seen plenty of amazing strikers in MMA over the years, but only a few possess the unique style that Northcutt has.

The fan-favorite comes from a karate and kickboxing background, which makes his powerful strikes unpredictable and hard to read.

Northcutt, whose sister Colbey also fights under the ONE banner, has been training since he was four years old. He was even inducted into the Black Belt Magazine Hall of Fame when he was just 15.

Before shifting his focus to MMA, Northcutt also had a budding kickboxing career where he held a 15-0 record.

Once he gets his rhythm going, ‘Super’ punishes his opponents with his plethora of flashy kicks from the outside. With his hands, he's fast and throws together blistering combinations, overwhelming his rivals in the process.

#1 Nuclear athleticism

Sage Northcutt is a freak athlete in every sense.

His ripped physique isn’t just for show, as those fast-twitch muscles often produce gravity-defying acts of pure athleticism.

Take a gander at Northcutt’s Instagram profile and you’ll see him posting crazy stunts on a regular basis.

Even his energetic victory celebrations are a must-watch, pulling off multiple flips in mid-air with relative ease.

Moreover, that unworldly athleticism translates to his fighting skills, as his world-class technique blends perfectly with his dynamic movements.

Northcutt is capable of exploding in short bursts, which he displays in both striking and grappling.

Plus, a specimen like him certainly packs a ton of fight-ending power, as Northcutt has eight finishes out of a total of 11 career wins.

