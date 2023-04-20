Sage Northcutt motivated by fans to do ‘an amazing job’ at ONE Fight Night 10

American MMA superstar Sage Northcutt has received a ton of love and support from his loyal fans over the years. He wants to repay their devotion with a dynamic performance next month.

‘Super’ Sage will make his long-awaited return to action at ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs Moraes III on Prime Video on May 5. He’ll be taking on the streaking Ahmed Mujtaba in a lightweight showdown, with the winner likely to get a spot in the division’s top five.

After sitting out for almost four years due to several health issues, the 27-year-old is ready to resume his promising career.

Making his comeback fight even more special is the fact that it will take place at the promotion’s historic United States on-location debut at 1stBank Center in Colorado.

Northcutt is expected to receive some of the loudest cheers from his fellow Americans that night, and he doesn’t want to let them down.

In an interview with ONE Championship, the Team Alpha Male and Evolve MMA athlete shared his biggest motivation heading into his second circle appearance:

“The fans definitely pump me up just a ton. Even people that aren’t fans, I’m trying to win over people that aren’t. Having this fight, I know my first fight with ONE Championship didn’t go as planned. So obviously, I want to get back out there and perform great. I’d like to be able to get a finish and do an amazing job.”

Sage Northcutt, of course, received some major flak after his rather unforgettable ONE Championship debut back in 2019. The highly touted fighter was viciously knocked out by Cosmo Alexandre in just 29 seconds.

Armed with the lessons he learned from that setback, Northcutt is eager to give the fans the entertainment they deserve when he goes to war against Ahmed Mujtaba at ONE Fight Night 10.

The entire card will broadcast free for Prime Video subscribers in North America.

Poll : 0 votes